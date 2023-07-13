Viktor & Rolf’s New Sneaker, Financial Moves at Italian Design Brands

BIRTHDAY SHOES: To mark its 30th anniversary, Viktor & Rolf is unveiling a collaboration with Italian shoe company Superga.

For the occasion, Viktor & Rolf reinterpreted two of Superga’s signature models, the 2790 and the 2708 high-top sneakers in a limited-edition capsule featuring the brand’s recurring elements — the bow and the couture flower.

Both sneaker versions are completely covered in satin with tone-on-tone details. At the back of the rubber sole, the Viktor & Rolf logo sits on a rubber patch.

The 2790 platform sneaker presents a satin bow that adorns the front of the shoe, while the 2708 high-top sneaker has, as couture decoration, a cascade of hand-sewn flowers made from satin and organza with Swarovski crystals.

The brand is designed by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, and earlier this month presented its fall couture collection during Paris Couture fashion week.

The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Viktor & Rolf marking the fashion house’s 30th anniversary. Courtesy Image/Marijke Aerden

The Viktor & Rolf’s Superga collaboration is available for purchase on the former brand’s website.

Prices range from 300 euros for the satin bow low-cut available in pink and in white, to 350 euros for the Hi Top Flowers, available in black only.

Superga is not new to collaborations. Recently, the shoemaker label teamed up with the “Barbie” movie for a capsule collection in honor of the much-anticipated film, which will open in theaters on July 21.

Superga has a long history of making footwear. It was founded in 1911 in Turin, Italy, when shoemaker Walter Martiny first started making rubber-soled footwear for local farmers. More than a decade later, the company created its famous 2750 model that became very popular.

In 1951, the company merged with Pirelli Tire Company to increase production. But in 2004, Superga was acquired out of bankruptcy by Basic Net SpA.

The limited edition capsule collection by Superga and Viktor & Rolf for the fashion house’s 30th anniversary. Courtesy Image/Marijke Aerden

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999, Basic Net also controls brands such as Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, K-Way, Sabelt, Briko and Sebago. — ANDREA ONATE

RAISING ITS STAKE: Italian Design Brands, which is home to upscale brands like Saba Italia, Gervasoni and Meridiani, said merchant bank Tamburi Investment Partners, or TIP SpA, will exercise the option to raise its stake in IDB’s parent by an additional 20 percent, along with a consortium of investors.

In a statement, IDB said that TIP — which is helmed by Giovanni Tamburi, founder, chairman and chief executive officer and has stakes in Moncler, Hugo Boss, Italian retailer OVS and Eataly, among others — created a “club deal” with a group of top Italian firms to purchase an additional 20 percent stake in Investindesign SpA, the company that currently holds 46.96 percent of IDB. The purchase will be made by Club Design Srl, of which TIP owns 20 percent. Those shares will be purchased at a price equal to the price TIP paid in May.

Italian Design Brands listed its shares on the Milan Stock Exchange in May. Andrea Biganzoli

On May 2, TIP agreed to buy 50.7 percent of IDB’s parent Investindesign from existing backer Private Equity Partners with an option to buy an additional 20 percent.

Italian Design Brands listed its shares this past spring, targeting a market capitalization of 293 million euros, and offered about 27.5 percent of its share capital. IDB sold both existing shares and new ones issued under a capital increase.

“The involvement of other investors testifies the willingness of many family offices to participate in an ambitious, but also almost necessary, project, considered both the strong fragmentation and importance of these sectors for the entire national economic system,” IDB CEO Andrea Sasso said in a statement Wednesday.

Established in 2015 by Private Equity Partners and a select group of investors through Investindesign, IDB’s portfolio encompasses 10 companies and 13 brands, including upscale furniture brands Saba Italia, Gervasoni and Meridiani; lighting companies Davide Groppi, Axolight and Flexalighting in North America, as well as luxury contract companies like Modar and Cenacchi International, which makes installations of luxury furnishings for stores, showrooms, offices, hotels and luxury homes globally.

IDB said earlier this year that the proceeds from the capital increase will be used to support the implementation of its strategic objectives, including organic growth, the financing of its M&A activity and to sustain capital expenditures and working capital. “We are already working on the next acquisition and we hope to have an 11th partner by the end of the year,” Sasso told journalists on May 18 at the launch of the IPO, where Sasso rang the opening bell with managing director Giorgio Gobbi.

The group recently reported that its adjusted net profit almost doubled in 2022, reaching 25.5 million euros, compared to 13.3 million euros in 2021. Sales rocketed 84.8 percent on a pro-forma basis to 266.5 million euros. Italian Design Brands’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 111 percent to 49.2 million euros in 2022, with a pro-forma margin of 18.5 percent, up from 16.2 percent in 2021. — SOFIA CELESTE

MARKING A MILESTONE: H&M’s latest collaboration is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The Swedish clothing company is teaming with artist Trevor Andrew, known popularly as GucciGhost, for a streetwear-inspired collection celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. The men’s and women’s collection offers a wide range of styles, including polo shirts, sweatshirts, T-shirts, varsity jackets, denim pieces, accessories and more. The collection will be available starting July 20 in-store and online.

The products feature iconic Disney characters as prints and graphics on the styles, such as Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck. Andrew incorporated his own aesthetic with the Disney graphics, utilizing his signature ghost and flying egg symbols.

For the first time, H&M is offering limited-edition skateboards as part of the collection. The skateboards are designed with the Disney characters and feature a hand-painted Disney logo drawn by Andrew.

H&M’s skateboard made in collaboration with GucciGhost. Courtesy of H&M

To celebrate the collection, H&M is transforming its Williamsburg, Brooklyn, location into an interactive gallery space that features Andrew’s artwork for the Disney collaboration, on display from July 20 through Aug. 23.

This is the latest fashion brand celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary this year. Earlier this year, brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Vera Bradley and Givenchy, among others, have created capsule collections highlighting the company’s anniversary.

H&M’s Disney collection is also the fashion brand’s latest major collaboration this year. In May, H&M released its highly anticipated Mugler collaboration after debuting the collection during a fashion show in New York City in April.

H&M’s Disney collaboration offers 23 styles across apparel and accessories. Prices range from $5.99 to $135. — LAYLA ILCHI