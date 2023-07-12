Amber Valletta Fronts Simkhai Pre-fall 2023 Campaign

Model Amber Valletta is the face of the new Simkhai pre-fall 2023 campaign.

Lensed by photographer Drew Vickers and styled by Camilla Nickerson, the campaign is part of designer Jonathan Simkhai’s new vision for his namesake brand, after rebranding to Simkhai within his fall collection show during February’s New York Fashion Week.

Amber Valletta fronts Simkhai’s pre-fall 2023 campaign. Drew Vickers/Coutesy of Simkhai

“Growing up in the ’90s I feel like I have practically spent an entire life being preoccupied by Amber Valletta; and to get a chance to work with her means a great deal to me. I couldn’t be more excited about this campaign with Amber. My intention for this collection was to have a strong emphasis on creating wardrobe staples that can be worn throughout the seasons of one’s life. Pieces that elevate a closet with ease and simplicity,” Simkhai told WWD.

Amber Valletta fronts Simkhai’s pre-fall 2023 campaign. Drew Vickers/Coutesy of Simkhai

In the campaign, Valletta dons Simkhai’s latest collection, which was inspired by the way creative textures fit into wardrobing, as well as a play on the juxtaposition between silhouette fluidity with bold tailoring. For instance, a standout floor-length white dress (styled with metallic silver booties) or two-piece black ensemble (skirt and crop top), both covered in crystal fringe, and classic knit dressing, like a mixed satin with compact knit floor-length white number or micro bouclé and woven knits (photographed with the designer’s gilded shell clutch). Simkhai also played into tensions by layering sharp tailoring with fluid layers, as seen in the form of a structured black crepe blazer with sheer pleats over trousers.

Amber Valletta fronts Simkhai’s pre-fall 2023 campaign. Drew Vickers/Coutesy of Simkhai

“Amber perfectly embodies this collection; beauty is subjective and for me Amber represents it, while equally representing timeless elegance, sophistication and ease. A woman with all of these attributes, and still radiates an edge,” said Simkhai.