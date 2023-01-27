×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Confident on Chinese Recovery

Business

At Retail, Pink Slips Start to Surface

Beauty

Beauty Brands Eye TikTok Bans, Gen Z Reacts With Eye Roll

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach’s Dream It Real Initiative

The event was part of the brand's goal to provide 5,000 students from underrepresented communities in North America, China, Japan and the U.K. scholarships and mentorship by 2025.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: (L to R) Bree Runway, Bobby Denton and Amelia Dimoldenberg attend Coach Foundation x UK Youth Dream Day Event 'Dream It Real' at Soapbox Islington Youth Centre on January 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Coach Stores Ltd)
Bree Runway, Bobby Denton and Amelia Dimoldenberg at Soapbox Islington Youth Centre. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Coach Stores Ltd

LONDON Inspiring young people.

Coach hosted its first Dream Day of the year at SoapBox Islington in London with singer and songwriter Bree Runway and YouTube’s chicken shop connoisseur Amelia Dimoldenberg as part of the Coach Foundation’s partnership with specialist music college SoundSkool and the charity UK Youth.

The event was part of Coach’s Dream It Real, an initiative with the goal of providing 5,000 students from underrepresented communities in North America, China, Japan and the U.K. scholarships and mentorship by 2025.

The program kicked off with Runway and Dimoldenberg spending time with the young people followed by a question-and-answer session. 

Related Galleries

“I only ever partner and work with brands that I genuinely and authentically believe in,” Dimoldenberg told WWD over email.

“Growing up, I do always remember the signature Coach handbags. They felt like a timeless accessory. I feel like I wear a lot of colorful, playful looks so for me it just felt like a natural fit. Coach also isn’t afraid to push boundaries, which is something I feel reflects my approach to the work that I do,” she added.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Amelia Dimoldenberg and Bree Runway attend Coach Foundation x UK Youth Dream Day Event 'Dream It Real' at Soapbox Islington Youth Centre on January 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Coach Stores Ltd)
Amelia Dimoldenberg and Bree Runway attend Coach Foundation x UK Youth Dream Day Event Dream It Real at Soapbox Islington Youth Centre. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Coach Stores Ltd

Dimoldenberg hosted her first red carpet for the Globes Globes on Jan. 10, which has made her want to spend more time in the U.S. Her interaction with Andrew Garfield went viral across social media with the two of them awkwardly flirting, which is what Dimoldenberg often does on her YouTube series “Chicken Shop Date,” which has garnered in the likes of Rosalía, Jack Harlow, Matt Healy from The 1975 and more.

“It made me feel incredibly excited about how I could do more over there, and how I could develop new formats and ideas for that market. I felt very welcomed by the U.S. audiences and it’s great to see the work that I have done across the last decade building my brand, is now starting to translate internationally,” said Dimoldenberg.

She has plans to “work behind the camera” with some projects already underway that she’s working on behind the scenes.

“And of course I will also be continuing on my quest for true love, and have some really exciting Chicken Shop Dates lined up that I think people will really love. The romance never stops,” explained Dimoldenberg.

Although Coach has been involved in various Dream It Real initiatives since 2018, the brand’s chief executive officer Todd Kahn told WWD in 2021 that this time around it’s “deeper” and more “intense.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Hot Summer Bags

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad