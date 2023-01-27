Amelia Dimoldenberg Takes to Soapbox Islington With Coach’s Dream It Real Initiative

LONDON — Inspiring young people.

Coach hosted its first Dream Day of the year at SoapBox Islington in London with singer and songwriter Bree Runway and YouTube’s chicken shop connoisseur Amelia Dimoldenberg as part of the Coach Foundation’s partnership with specialist music college SoundSkool and the charity UK Youth.

The event was part of Coach’s Dream It Real, an initiative with the goal of providing 5,000 students from underrepresented communities in North America, China, Japan and the U.K. scholarships and mentorship by 2025.

The program kicked off with Runway and Dimoldenberg spending time with the young people followed by a question-and-answer session.

“I only ever partner and work with brands that I genuinely and authentically believe in,” Dimoldenberg told WWD over email.

“Growing up, I do always remember the signature Coach handbags. They felt like a timeless accessory. I feel like I wear a lot of colorful, playful looks so for me it just felt like a natural fit. Coach also isn’t afraid to push boundaries, which is something I feel reflects my approach to the work that I do,” she added.

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Bree Runway attend Coach Foundation x UK Youth Dream Day Event Dream It Real at Soapbox Islington Youth Centre. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Coach Stores Ltd

Dimoldenberg hosted her first red carpet for the Globes Globes on Jan. 10, which has made her want to spend more time in the U.S. Her interaction with Andrew Garfield went viral across social media with the two of them awkwardly flirting, which is what Dimoldenberg often does on her YouTube series “Chicken Shop Date,” which has garnered in the likes of Rosalía, Jack Harlow, Matt Healy from The 1975 and more.

“It made me feel incredibly excited about how I could do more over there, and how I could develop new formats and ideas for that market. I felt very welcomed by the U.S. audiences and it’s great to see the work that I have done across the last decade building my brand, is now starting to translate internationally,” said Dimoldenberg.

She has plans to “work behind the camera” with some projects already underway that she’s working on behind the scenes.

“And of course I will also be continuing on my quest for true love, and have some really exciting Chicken Shop Dates lined up that I think people will really love. The romance never stops,” explained Dimoldenberg.

Although Coach has been involved in various Dream It Real initiatives since 2018, the brand’s chief executive officer Todd Kahn told WWD in 2021 that this time around it’s “deeper” and more “intense.”