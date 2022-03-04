Amelia Gray Fangirls Over Naomi Campbell

Even stars get a little star-struck sometimes. “I’m so grateful to even be here, it’s so epic,” said model Amelia Gray, an L.A. native who calls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin mom and dad. “It’s kind of a pinch-me moment that I’m even here. I haven’t even been able to gather my thoughts on how crazy it is.”

The young model has been making the most of her fashion week experience. She recently appeared on the cover of Numéro, and attended the Versace show in Milan before landing in Paris. “To even be in the game is truly inspiring.”

“I’ve been in the same room with Naomi Campbell, and that was wild,” she revealed. “You know how they say never meet your icons? I don’t think that’s true, so far it’s been completely the opposite for me.”

Gray was celebrating the reopening of Armani’s Paris boutique with a Champagne-fueled party at Chez Castel. The brand brought out the model crowd, including Coco Rocha and Jordan Rand.

Rocha, in a hot pink satin suit with beaded lapels, joked that she was in her “prom outfit.”

Rand appeared in a barely there string of beads doubling as a top and low-slung skirt from the brand, courtesy of Armani.

Speaking to confidence, Rand says it comes “from feeling like a badass.” The model also races motorcycles. “I think that that gives me a lot of confidence — being daring, living life on the edge, and feeling powerful.”

The crowd descended into the cavernous depths of Castel’s storied basement dancefloor, where Italian cover band Alessandro and the Portofinos played a rousing setlist of classics such as Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana” and Elvis’ “Blue Suede Shoes.”