Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, has been signed to Women 360 Management New York.

The 19-year-old model, who was raised in Los Angeles, has been the face of Hudson Jeans and Too Faced. She has also been photographed for such magazines as CR Fashion Book, Town & Country and Vogue Taiwan and walked in such runway shows as Dennis Basso and The Blonds. She was previously represented by IMG.

Hamlin, who is also an actress, has earlier appeared in “Rachel & the TreeSchoolers,” “Harry Loves Lisa” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She is going into her sophomore year at The New School.

Hamlin has spoken out about her past struggles with body image and mental health issues with her more than half-million followers and is passionate about helping others overcome their own challenges. She is also the younger sister of model Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Gina Barone, president of Women 360 Management, said the agency looked forward to taking Hamlin’s career “to the next level and for the endless possibilities awaiting this very special young woman.”

Last October, Amelia and Delilah launched their own clothing line called DNA in partnership with L.A. Collective, which includes bras, Ts, hoodies, jackets and pants. Retail prices range from $31 to $100.