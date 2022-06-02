Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for Baserange

To alleviate the stress from packing for summer getaways, Baserange tapped accessories designer Amélie Pichard to create a capsule wardrobe, out June 27, that draws upon the styling hacks she developed as a frequent flier.

Pichard was introduced to the French-Danish innerwear label prior to a 10-day excursion around Portugal, and has come to rely on its sets, which can be easily reconfigured to ensure she is well-attired for everything on her itinerary.

The Amélie Pichard capsule wardrobe for Baserange. Courtesy of Baserange

Highlights of the capsule include an off-the-shoulder dress, which can be taken alone or worn as a tunic with lounge pants, and a Canadian tuxedo (Pichard’s go-to uniform) in ultra-soft brushed denim. Both underscore her mantra that, “clothes should be comfortable, yet also a bit smart, in case you want to socialize.”

Swimwear comes reversible in punchy shades of purple and cobalt, offering two beach-ready looks for the price of one. Should temperatures unexpectedly drop off, there is a cotton wrap sweater to layer on top. Pichard’s guarantee for a great holiday is to anticipate inclement weather no matter the destination. “It’s a fact, the weather forecast is always wrong,” she joked.

Fans of her eco-friendly shoes and handbags will note the collection’s recycled fibers, all with stretch — a priority for the designer, who is showing off a growing baby bump. “I always wanted to complete the Pichard look, but without wanting to venture into a line in its own right,” Pichard told WWD. In Baserange, she has met her perfect match.

The Amélie Pichard capsule wardrobe will be available at Ssense and baserange.com. Prices range from $30 to $380.

