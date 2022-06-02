×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record Year

Business

PVH on Target as Strategic Plan Kicks Off

Fashion

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for Baserange

The accessories designer packs light with a range of matching sets that can be easily reconfigured.

Amélie Pichard Baserange
The Amélie Pichard capsule wardrobe for Baserange. Courtesy of Baserange

To alleviate the stress from packing for summer getaways, Baserange tapped accessories designer Amélie Pichard to create a capsule wardrobe, out June 27, that draws upon the styling hacks she developed as a frequent flier.

Pichard was introduced to the French-Danish innerwear label prior to a 10-day excursion around Portugal, and has come to rely on its sets, which can be easily reconfigured to ensure she is well-attired for everything on her itinerary. 

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for
The Amélie Pichard capsule wardrobe for Baserange. Courtesy of Baserange

Highlights of the capsule include an off-the-shoulder dress, which can be taken alone or worn as a tunic with lounge pants, and a Canadian tuxedo (Pichard’s go-to uniform) in ultra-soft brushed denim. Both underscore her mantra that, “clothes should be comfortable, yet also a bit smart, in case you want to socialize.”

Swimwear comes reversible in punchy shades of purple and cobalt, offering two beach-ready looks for the price of one. Should temperatures unexpectedly drop off, there is a cotton wrap sweater to layer on top. Pichard’s guarantee for a great holiday is to anticipate inclement weather no matter the destination. “It’s a fact, the weather forecast is always wrong,” she joked.  

Fans of her eco-friendly shoes and handbags will note the collection’s recycled fibers, all with stretch — a priority for the designer, who is showing off a growing baby bump. I always wanted to complete the Pichard look, but without wanting to venture into a line in its own right,” Pichard told WWD. In Baserange, she has met her perfect match.

The Amélie Pichard capsule wardrobe will be available at Ssense and baserange.com. Prices range from $30 to $380. 

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for
The Amélie Pichard capsule wardrobe for Baserange. Courtesy of Baserange
Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for
The Amélie Pichard capsule wardrobe for Baserange. Courtesy of Baserange
Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for
The Amélie Pichard capsule wardrobe for Baserange. Courtesy of Baserange
Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Hot Summer Bags

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad