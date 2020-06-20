American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is adding to its portfolio with Unsubscribed, a new apparel and accessories retail concept.

The company already operates the American Eagle, Aerie and Todd Snyder brands.

Unsubscribed will be introduced with just one brick-and-mortar store — a permanent space in New York’s East Hampton neighborhood — opening today. Other doors may follow.

According to sources, Unsubscribed will be the opposite of fast fashion. It will feature consciously-made women’s wear, swimwear and accessories with many looks made by third-party partners.

The brand plans to feature two collections each year, emphasizing quality over quantity. In addition to Unsubscribed’s own private label, brands such as Veja, Boyish, Melissa Joy Manning and Indego Africa will also be found in the store. Prices start at $5 for accessories and up to $550 for dresses.

Unsubscribed have a web site, but consumers will not be able to purchase products by way of the platform. Instead, it will be used to showcase content from the brand.