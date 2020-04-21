American Express has established “Stand for Small,” a coalition of more than 40 companies across media, technology, consumer goods and professional services, that seek to provide meaningful support to small businesses as they navigate the impacts of COVID-19.

The Stand for Small coalition will give millions of U.S. small businesses access to support through services, offers and tools and expertise, among other benefits. These resources are available to support small businesses as they work to reduce their operating expenses, manage their teams remotely, enhance their digital capabilities, and address other needs during this pandemic.

The coalition includes brands such as Amazon, American Express, AT&T, Inc., Avis Car Rental, Bain & Company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings,Inc., Dell Technologies, eBay Inc., , FedEx Corp., Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Salesforce, Sam’s Club, Uber and Verizon Communications.

, for example, is offering cash grants and ad credits totaling $100 million across 30,000 merchants; Microsoft Office 365 Business Essentials is offering six months free for a 12-month commitment; AT&T and Verizon are waiving late fees/overage charges for a limited time, while UPS is offering a 15-minute free, virtual consultant with an expert to discuss immediate business and concerns.

American Express has committed more than $6 million in various forms of financial support to help those on the front lines of the Stand for Small coalition and will continue to onboard partners and add more experiences and services throughout the year. Companies interested in joining can visit Standforsmall.com.