Samuel Adams x American Giant

JUSTIN_KEENA

Just in time for the Fourth of July, American Giant, a brand that has built its reputation on creating high-quality sportswear made in America, has teamed with U.S. brewer Samuel Adams for a limited-edition lager and a complementary apparel capsule.

The American Giant collection will include a limited-edition T-shirt and full-zip hoodie that were sourced and produced in the USA. The unisex T-shirt features logos from each brand and will retail for $38 while the heavyweight fleece hoodie with a double-lined hood, custom hardware and reinforced elbow patches will sell for $118.

The beer, American Crafted, is made with domestically sourced ingredients — hops from Michigan and malt from the Malteurop Malting Company in Milwaukee — and features a deep gold color. A four-pack of 16-oz. cans will retail for $16.

The apparel and the lager will be sold at Samuel Adams’ Massachusetts and Cincinnati taprooms, as well as at American Giant retail locations.

American Giant created an American Crafted tee and hoodie to complement the beer.  JUSTIN_KEENA

“American Giant and Samuel Adams are all about two things: quality and values. Simple as that,” said Bayard Winthrop, chief executive officer and founder of American Giant. “Using the highest-quality ingredients is of the utmost importance — whether for a classic sweatshirt that can be passed down for generations, or a carefully crafted beer. We’re proud to work with Samuel Adams, a company that shares our commitment to quality and craft.”

“In the spirit of Independence Day, we’re keeping good company with American Giant and coming together to bring drinkers a delicious limited-edition lager to complement any summer gathering,” said Rich Ferrell, Samuel Adams brewer. “When brewing American Crafted, we wanted to channel the lager tradition to create a balanced yet elevated unfiltered Kellerbier style with grassy notes, spicy noble hops and herbal aromatics for a flavorful beer that captures the essence of meaningful summer celebrations this season, and that can bring our communities together through our shared commitment to quality, creativity and innovation.”