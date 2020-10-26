The nominations for the American Music Awards 2020 were revealed Monday morning, with The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch leading the pack with eight nominations each.

This year’s ceremony, which will air on Nov. 22 on ABC, is introducing several awards in the rap, hip-hop and Latin categories.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are among nominees for the night’s top honor, Artist of the Year. Other nominees include Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Roddy Ricch is also nominated for New Artist of the Year, along with Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.

Read on for the full list of the American Music Awards 2020 nominees.

Artist of the Year:

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year:

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist:

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Future featuring Drake — “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “Cardigan”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist: Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist: Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group: Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album: Pop/Rock

Harry Styles — “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift — “Folklore”

The Weeknd — “After Hours”

Favorite Song: Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi — “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone — “Circles”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist: Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist: Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group: Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album: Country

Luke Combs — “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton — “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen — “If I Know Me”

Favorite Song: Country

Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris — “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani) — “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist: Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist: Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album: Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby — “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert — “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch — “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Favorite Song: Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist: Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist: Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album: Soul/R&B

Doja Cat — “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker — “Over It”

The Weeknd — “After Hours”

Favorite Song: Soul/R&B

Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guidance”

Summer Walker — “Playing Games”

The Weeknd — “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist: Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist: Latin

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Album: Latin

Anuel AA — “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny — “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny — “YHLQMDLG”

Favorite Song: Latin

Bad Bunny — “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas featuring J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G and Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Favorite Artist: Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist: Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

Favorite Artist: Electronic Dance Music

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

“Birds of Prey: The Album”

“Frozen II”

“Trolls: World Tour”

