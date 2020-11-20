The American Music Awards are the next virtual awards ceremony taking place this year.

The awards show is honoring a lengthy list of today’s biggest musicians — including The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, who tied with the most nominations with eight each — and includes several major performances.

From the list of nominees and performers to how to watch, here is everything you need to know about the American Music Awards 2020.

When are the American Music Awards 2020?

The American Music Awards will take place on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting the American Music Awards 2020?

Actress Taraji P. Henson is slated to host the awards ceremony.

Who is nominated for the American Music Awards 2020?

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch received the most nominations this year, tying with eight each.

Nominees for Artist of the Year, the show’s top honor, went to Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. New Artist of the Year nominations went to Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion.

Other awards categories span music genres such as pop/rock, country, rap/hip-hop, soul/R&B, Latin, alternative rock, adult contemporary, contemporary inspirational and electronic dance music.

See the full list of nominees here.

Who is performing at the American Music Awards 2020?

The awards show will include performances from some major musicians, including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, BTS, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly and more.

Who is presenting at the American Music Awards 2020?

Celebrities set to present at the awards ceremony include Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Anthony Anderson, David Dobrik, Derek Hough, Paris Hilton and Kristin Cavallari, among others.

How can I watch the American Music Awards 2020?

The awards show will be broadcast by ABC and will be available on ABC’s web site with a login from a TV provider.

The show can also be streamed on services such as Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, YouTubeTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.

