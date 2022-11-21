Eight Standout Fashion Moments From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

The 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles was the scene for many standout fashion moments. The 50th annual ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021, to Sept. 22 of this year.

Here, a look at some highlights of the fashion looks from the star-studded evening.

Pink

Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Pink arrived at the A-list awards show alongside her husband, Cary Hart, and their two children. She wore a vintage gown from Bob Mackie, which featured sparkled sequins throughout, a fringe detail hem and a mesh zig zag cutout in the center.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For the awards show, Meghan Trainor channeled statement dressing in a custom hot pink suit by Michael Costello. The star accessorized the look with a silver choker and silver midi rings.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Carrie Underwood, who was one of the performers at the AMAs, arrived on the red carpet wearing a gown by Tony Ward. The spring 2023 dress featured patchwork multicolored rhinestone detail throughout, and a high side slit that showcased the award-winning singer’s embellished silver heels.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kelly Rowland attended the award show in an animal print gown paired with leather black gloves. The award-winning singer looked to Nicolas Jebran’s spring 2022 collection for her look.

Anitta

Anitta at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Anitta worked with stylist Ron Hartleben, who helped her select a custom Mugler gown. The dress had a mock neck white top, a black sequined mermaid train and mesh detailing throughout the bodice and rear.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph worked with her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice for her AMAs look. The actress wore a pink Claude Kameni gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which included chevron-print detailing on the chest.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Dove Cameron, who won the New Artist of the Year award, looked to Marc Jacob’s fall 2022 collection. The singer wore a white corset top and a black puffer jacket that was transformed into a low-rise skirt.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Taylor Swift, who won every award for each category she was nominated in, wore a gold-encrusted halter neck jumpsuit by The Blonds. The award-winning songstress made AMA history, becoming its most-awarded artist.