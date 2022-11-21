×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Catching Up With The Brooklyn Circus’ Ouigi Theodore 

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

Beauty

Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends

Eight Standout Fashion Moments From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Rowland arrived at the awards show in dazzling looks.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelly Rowland at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Meghan Trainor at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 105 Photos

The 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles was the scene for many standout fashion moments. The 50th annual ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021, to Sept. 22 of this year.

Here, a look at some highlights of the fashion looks from the star-studded evening.

Pink

P!nk at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Pink arrived at the A-list awards show alongside her husband, Cary Hart, and their two children. She wore a vintage gown from Bob Mackie, which featured sparkled sequins throughout, a fringe detail hem and a mesh zig zag cutout in the center.

Related Galleries

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Meghan Trainor at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For the awards show, Meghan Trainor channeled statement dressing in a custom hot pink suit by Michael Costello. The star accessorized the look with a silver choker and silver midi rings.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Carrie Underwood at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Carrie Underwood, who was one of the performers at the AMAs, arrived on the red carpet wearing a gown by Tony Ward. The spring 2023 dress featured patchwork multicolored rhinestone detail throughout, and a high side slit that showcased the award-winning singer’s embellished silver heels.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelly Rowland at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kelly Rowland attended the award show in an animal print gown paired with leather black gloves. The award-winning singer looked to Nicolas Jebran’s spring 2022 collection for her look.

Anitta

Anitta at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Anitta at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Anitta worked with stylist Ron Hartleben, who helped her select a custom Mugler gown. The dress had a mock neck white top, a black sequined mermaid train and mesh detailing throughout the bodice and rear.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph worked with her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice for her AMAs look. The actress wore a pink Claude Kameni gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which included chevron-print detailing on the chest.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Dove Cameron at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Dove Cameron, who won the New Artist of the Year award, looked to Marc Jacob’s fall 2022 collection. The singer wore a white corset top and a black puffer jacket that was transformed into a low-rise skirt.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, winner of Artist of the Year, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Pop Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Taylor Swift, who won every award for each category she was nominated in, wore a gold-encrusted halter neck jumpsuit by The Blonds. The award-winning songstress made AMA history, becoming its most-awarded artist.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Hot Summer Bags

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

8 Standout Fashion Looks From American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad