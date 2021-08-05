BRONZE GOOSE: With a pair of Golden Goose Ball Star Pro sneakers at his feet, American Cory Juneau won the bronze medal in the first men’s Olympic park skateboarding final in Tokyo.

With a score of 84.13, the Californian followed Australian competitor Keegan Palmer and Brazil’s Pedro Barros, who took the gold and silver medals with scores of 95.83 and 86.14, respectively.

“It’s an incredible feeling that I will never forget for the rest of my life. Skateboarding is my family and I am grateful,” said Juneau, adding that “this is just the beginning” and he’s “excited about what the future holds for me.”

There have been two disciplines on the skateboarding program in Tokyo, divided into street and park and each including men’s and women’s events.

As reported last month, Juneau’s partnership with Golden Goose for the Olympic Games marked the first time the Italian brand, which is known for its intentionally distressed luxury sneakers, teamed up with an athlete.

“When we met Cory, we realized right away that he perfectly embodied the values at the base of the Golden Family. A lighthearted, humble and dynamic guy ready to take on his biggest challenge,” recalled Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of Golden Goose, which in February 2020 was acquired by private equity fund Permira for 1.28 billion euros.

“We are extremely proud of his victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and to share with him this exceptional milestone for his career,” added Campara.

Made on an exclusive basis for Juneau, the “A Dreamer From Venice” Ball Star Pro sneakers feature a blue suede upper and white leather star. Specifically made for skateboarding, the style also has two knurled white rubber reinforcements and a tongue padded in raw cut foam rubber, in addition to the hand-made wording “A Dreamer From Venice” appearing on the sole.

The company made the style available for limited purchase on the Golden Goose website on Thursday. Priced at 490 euros, the sneaker sold out immediately, encouraging the brand to plan the release of a second drop in the upcoming weeks.

To further celebrate Juneau’s win as well as its own 20th anniversary, Golden Goose will host an event in Venice, Italy, where the brand was founded. On Sept. 6 — during the city’s annual international film festival — the label will team up with Italian cult skateboard brand Bastard and stage special performances by Juneau and other personalities from the skate scene.

