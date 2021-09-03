AmfAR Will Host Dinner During Venice Film Festival

The Foundation for Aids Research will be returning to the Venice Film Festival this year.

The nonprofit organization, also known as amfAR, will host a benefit dinner on Friday at the Arsenale. The event is presented by Campari, with the Red Sea International Film Festival as the signature sponsor and the San Clemente Palace as the hotel partner.

Singer Nicole Scherzinger, best known for being the lead singer from The Pussycat Dolls, will headline the evening with a musical performance.

The night will begin with a socially distanced cocktail reception and dinner on the edge of the water in the Arsenale. Afterward, guests will be transported via the gondola to watch the rest of the event from a floating stage on the Venetian lagoon.

The program will also feature an auction, appearances by celebrity chairs and updates on amfAR’s research initiatives.

“AmfAR will adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols and will take great care to ensure all health guidelines are respected at the event,” the company said in a press release.

AmfAR held a gala during the Cannes Film Festival in July, featuring a celebrity guest list that included Orlando Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Regina King, Julianne Hough, Darren Criss and Bella Thorne. The evening featured a dinner and fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld at the Belle Epoque Villa Eilenroc in Cap d’Antibes, and actress Sharon Stone as host of the evening.

The 2021 Venice Film Festival began Wednesday and runs through Sept. 11. Some of the year’s most anticipated films will make their debuts, such as the Princess Diana biopic “Spencer,” the sci-fi drama “Dune” and the psychological horror film “Last Night in Soho.”

