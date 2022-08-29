AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpetek During Venice Film Festival

AWARDS NIGHT: One of the most exclusive events is returning to Venice.



On Sept. 7 during the Venice Film Festival which will run from Wednesday to Sept. 10, amfAR will host a gala dinner to honor the Turkish Italian director and screenwriter Ferzan Ozpetek.



The Foundation for AIDS Research will bestow the Award of Courage to Ozpetek in recognition of how his movies focus on the exploration of sexuality, giving voice to individuals within the LGBTQ community and his ongoing commitment to cast diverse talents.



Ozpetek’s most famous films include “Mine Vaganti [Loose Cannons],” “La Finestra di Fronte [Facing Windows]” and “Le Fate Ignoranti [The Ignorant Fairies],” which has been adapted as a series by Disney Plus.



The evening will include a cocktail reception and dinner at water’s edge in the Arsenale to be attended by Casey Affleck, Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Olivia Culpo and Sara Sampaio, among others. AmfAR’s board co-chairs Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy and global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby will also take part in the event.



A musical performance by Grammy Award-nominated singer Ellie Goulding and a live auction conducted by Simon de Pury will take place.



AmfAR is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. Since 1985, it has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.



During the event, amfAR will also honor Achille Boroli, Italian wine entrepreneur, with the Philanthropic Leadership Award.



The event will be presented by Campari and the Red Sea International Film Festival with the San Clemente Palace as the official hotel partner.

