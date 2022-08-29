×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

Business

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpetek During Venice Film Festival

The event will be held on Sept. 7 and will honor the Turkish Italian director and screenwriter Ferzan Ozpetek.

Sofi Tukker
AmfAR gala in 2020. Nina Westervelt for WWD

AWARDS NIGHT: One of the most exclusive events is returning to Venice.
 
On Sept. 7 during the Venice Film Festival which will run from Wednesday to Sept. 10, amfAR will host a gala dinner to honor the Turkish Italian director and screenwriter Ferzan Ozpetek.
 
The Foundation for AIDS Research will bestow the Award of Courage to Ozpetek in recognition of how his movies focus on the exploration of sexuality, giving voice to individuals within the LGBTQ community and his ongoing commitment to cast diverse talents.

Ozpetek’s most famous films include “Mine Vaganti [Loose Cannons],” “La Finestra di Fronte [Facing Windows]” and “Le Fate Ignoranti [The Ignorant Fairies],” which has been adapted as a series by Disney Plus.
 
The evening will include a cocktail reception and dinner at water’s edge in the Arsenale to be attended by Casey Affleck, Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Olivia Culpo and Sara Sampaio, among others. AmfAR’s board co-chairs Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy and global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby will also take part in the event.
 
A musical performance by Grammy Award-nominated singer Ellie Goulding and a live auction conducted by Simon de Pury will take place.
 
AmfAR is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. Since 1985, it has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.
 
During the event, amfAR will also honor Achille Boroli, Italian wine entrepreneur, with the Philanthropic Leadership Award.  
 
The event will be presented by Campari and the Red Sea International Film Festival with the San Clemente Palace as the official hotel partner.
 

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Hot Summer Bags

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

AmfAR to Honor Ferzan Ozpeteck During

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad