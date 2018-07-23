FRIENDS: AMI Alexandre Mattiussi has hooked up with heritage French windbreaker brand K-Way on a capsule collection for fall 2018. The three models — dubbed Claude AMI, Richard AMI and Eiffel AMI — sport AMI codes like playful candy stripes, oversized silhouettes and an interaction between fabrics.

Mattiussi, who launched his first men’s pre-collection, used to wear K-Way windbreakers as a kid, and still wears one now. “I share a design philosophy with K-Way that is casual, elegant and wearable, so our brands were easily fused,” he said in a statement.

The AMI label, which was elected to the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine in 2016, for fall will introduce what it terms as men’s wear for women, or “boyfriend-style” silhouettes. The brand counts a staff of about 70 and has around 350 points of sale internationally. Sales have been doubling annually, though Mattiussi does not disclose figures.

Founded by Leon Claude Duhamel in 1965 Paris, and known for its lightweight, colorful and waterproof jacket in nylon, K-Way has collaborated with brands including No. 21 and Dsquared2.

Past and ongoing collaborations for AMI include Gap, Smiley and 24 Sèvres.