AMI ONLINE: Ami will show its men’s and women’s spring collection through a short film that will be livestreamed on July 3, just following the men’s shows during Paris Fashion Week, with plans to return to the official calendar next season.

The film, dubbed “L’Échappée Belle,” which translates to “a lovely escape,” is an “allegorical reference to freedom, joy and all the experience that we’ve been longing for after this period,” the label said in a statement.

Designer Alexandre Mattiussi said he wanted to explore the digital format again — last season’s theme drew on catwalk shows from the ’90s in New York — and that he didn’t want to rush back to a physical show format at a time when France is just emerging from a lockdown period. In a statement, the brand stressed that it is a “proud member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and a big supporter of the Paris Fashion Week.”

The film will be be shown at 2:30 p.m. CET.

Last season, in a presentation filmed in Paris, Mattiussi sent his lineup down a stark white platform runway that recalled catwalk shows in New York galleries, lined with photographers. With backing from Sequoia Capital China, the label plans to embark on an international expansion drive.