Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Zoey Deutch Logs On

Men's

A Look at Chicago’s Evolving Menswear Scene

Business

Is Italian Multibrand Retail the Blueprint for Wholesale?

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings Arabic Culture, Expanded Styles, to the Fore

“I really wanted to do something meaningful that would be an ode to my Arab heritage, a celebration of our culture,” Muaddi said.

Model Imaan Hammam poses in Amina
CREDITS: Photography @dexternavy; Model @imaanhammam; Creative direction @aminamuaddi; Style @illjahjah; Hair @hoshounkpatin; Mua @naimabremer; Nails @cam.t.artist; Production @lottiprojects. Amina Muaddi

In its latest spring 2022 campaign, footwear brand Amina Muaddi is celebrating more than shoes — it’s celebrating Arabic culture.

The designer, who is of Romanian-Jordanian heritage, said she’s been mulling her creative concept since before the pandemic. It comes to life Monday.

“I really wanted to do something meaningful that would be an ode to my Arab heritage, a celebration of our culture,” Muaddi told WWD. “Evidently, I wanted to work with creatives that could understand and embody that concept, so it was crucial to me to work with almost entirely an Arab crew and production lead by [visual artist Dexter Navy’s] lens, who is half Egyptian, and starring Imaan [Hammam] who is of Moroccan-Egyptian origins.” Styling was done by Jahleel Weaver.

Model Imann Hammam poses in Amina Muaddi shoes for Spring-Summer 2022 campaign
Photograph by Dexter Navy; Model: Imaan Hammam; Creative direction: Amina Muaddi; Styling: Jahleel Weaver; Hair: Hos Hounkpatin; Makeup: Naïma Bremer; Nails: Cam Tran; Production: Lotti Projects. Amina Muaddi

The campaign was shot entirely in Cairo, Egypt, where palm trees unique to the region or pure-bred Arab horses can be seen as a backdrop to the gem-dripped shoes.

Related Galleries

But really, it’s about visibility for a culture that hasn’t been widely recognized in the global fashion space.

“This project is important because it’s really close to our hearts. In a way Dexter, Imaan and I are all de-rooted Arabs who are also looking to feel closer to our own heritage, to find a way back home,” Muaddi said. “We root for each other simply because there isn’t nearly enough representation and spotlight on people with our background. Because of this, in our industry we don’t often get to see the beauty of the Arab traditions and community.”

Along with the cultural message, the luxury label is looking to expand beyond its best-selling Begum styles — though the styles characterized by the crystal buckle will, of course, remain a brand staple — with new buckles, heels and detailing. New bags are also part of the collection.

A new Mermaid bag is part of the Amina Muaddi Spring-Summer 2022 collection.
A new Mermaid bag is part of the Amina Muaddi spring 2022 collection. Amina Muaddi

“There are so many new styles in the collection. I always challenge myself to create newness because otherwise I don’t feel stimulated. Our jewelry and our handbag collections have expanded as well,” Muaddi said. “The new Camelia slingback pump has a special crystal adornment inspired by an Art Deco mirror that we worked on for a long time and a square stiletto heel; it’s one of my favorite new styles that I think will become a classic. Many styles are inspired by the under the sea universe that I am always fascinated by. I must have been a fish or mermaid in another life. The Lily slipper with crystal flowers is another favorite, but there are many to choose from.”

Model Imann Hammam poses in Amina Muaddi shoes for Spring-Summer 2022 campaign
Model Imaan Hammam poses in Amina Muaddi shoes for the spring 2022 campaign. Amina Muaddi
Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Hot Summer Bags

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Amina Muaddi’s Spring 2022 Campaign Brings

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad