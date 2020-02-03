Amiri and Warner Music have partnered on a psychedelic capsule collection celebrating the rock band the Grateful Dead, that will launch this week on the Amiri web site and at select global stores.

The capsule, which is a partnership between designer Mike Amiri and Warner Music’s Artist Services branch, is comprised of T-shirts, hoodies and patchwork jeans retailing between $390 and $1,490, and feature the band’s signature dancing bear that was created by Bob Thomas for the back cover of their album “History of the Grateful Dead, Volume One (Bear’s Choice)” in 1973. The bears are on two T-shirt styles, the sleeves of the white hoodie and on the jean’s legs opposite colorful patchwork.

“At Warner Music Artist Services, we are constantly trying to push the envelope of what’s possible for our artists and to give the fans of those artists something worth experiencing,” said Matt Young, executive vice president. “Our team couldn’t be more excited to bring the Grateful Dead to the luxe streetwear market with Amiri.”

The Grateful Dead was formed in 1965 and released their first album, “The Grateful Dead,” in 1967. The band performed an unrehearsed set at Woodstock in 1969, the pivotal rock ‘n’ roll festival that served as inspiration for the Amiri spring 2020 collection.

Eleni Gregoriou, director of global brand licensing at Warner Music Artist Services, said Amiri reached out when working on the collection. “We were immediately on board,” Gregoriou said. “We’ve always been a fan of Amiri’s creative take on the everyday staple piece. Connecting two names known for having such originality within their prospective industries was ultimately a very organic fit.”

The Amiri spring 2020 collection has many retro elements in construction seen on flared pants in velvet, corduroy and suede, tie-dye patterns on a satin bomber jacket and pastel color palette. The Grateful Dead capsule is a more casual selection from the rock ‘n’ roll collection.

“Acknowledging the Grateful Dead’s genre-blurring sonics, tie-dye prints and psychedelic swirls combine alongside the band’s iconic Dancing Bear motif as a reminder of the group’s uncompromising approach to creativity,” Amiri said.