Amiri Sets Down Roots in Atlanta

Amiri, the Los Angeles, California-based luxury brand, continues its retail roll-out. The company has opened a new location in Atlanta, Georgia, which spans 4,000 square feet.

Located in the Phipps Plaza luxury shopping mall, the one-level shop features both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, alongside the new kidswear line, and the brand’s accessories. The store will also sell the new Rizzoli-published book, “Amiri Wes Lang,” which documents the brand’s fall 2022 collection, illuminated by Lang’s artwork.

A men’s display and footwear area. Kris Tamburello

The store, which opened Friday, marks the company’s fifth U.S. unit and seventh worldwide. The company has U.S. locations on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California; the Design District in Miami, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada, and New York and international boutiques in Shanghai and Tokyo.

“2022 has been an amazing year of growth for the house. We are excited to open in Atlanta, our seventh store globally. Atlanta plays a significant role in the emergence of artistic talent,” Mike Amiri , chief executive officer and creative director, told WWD.

“We are looking forward to opening Amiri Dubai in December as our third international door, and we will open an Amiri Chicago in January 2023,” added Amiri.

Some styles from Amiri at the new Atlanta boutique. Kris Tamburello

The Atlanta store was designed by Amiri, in partnership with Paris design studio Nocod and architectural design firm Two One Two Design. Designed with an open feeling, the store features natural oak, precious marble and stainless steel, contrasted by warm, soft lounge spaces. The shop is decorated with California flora and modernist furniture, chosen by Amiri in collaboration with interior designer Katherine Waronker, including the brand’s signature M.A. [Mike Amiri] studio chair, cast in a mint tone exclusive to the Atlanta boutique.

Among the exclusives to the boutique are a hoodie, denim, crewneck, sweat pant, T-shirt and hat with Atlanta special branding.

Accessories at Amiri’s Atlanta store. Kris Tamburello

In 2019, Renzo Rosso and OTB Holdings took a minority stake in Amiri’s brand, known for mixing California rock ‘n’ roll with streetwear, and the company has been expanding its retail presence since then.