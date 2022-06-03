‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Is the Face of Amiri’s Icon Campaign

Amiri has revealed Angus Cloud as the face of its Icon Campaign.

In the inaugural campaign, the 23-year-old actor is seen in a carousel of artistic portraits, with a setting inspired by a modernist design and lighting and composition techniques.

Cloud, best known for his breakout role in HBO’s hit series “Euphoria,” is photographed wearing an array of classic looks from Amiri’s collection, including a faux fur jacket and the brand’s signature kick-flare tailoring and distinctive Americana silhouettes.

The campaign was shot in Los Angeles by Karim Sadli with creative direction from Jonny Lu. The brand’s creative director Mike Amiri chose Cloud because his passion and artistry resonates with his own.

Angus Cloud for Amiri’s Icon campaign. Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Amiri

“Following a swift rise informed by his acclaimed, breakout role in ‘Euphoria,’ the actor now stands at the vanguard of a new generation of American talent driven by boundary-free creativity and art,” the brand said in a statement. “It’s these characteristics that not only appeal to Mike Amiri, but also mirror his own steadfast attitude.”

Since getting his role in “Euphoria,” Cloud has risen to fame in both entertainment and fashion. This year alone he has worked closely with Ralph Lauren, attending the label’s shows and featuring in a fragrance campaign, as well as Coach, sitting front row for its fall 2022 show.

Angus Cloud for Amiri’s Icon campaign. Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Amiri

