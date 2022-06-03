×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Martin Brok Out at Sephora

Fashion

Royal Wives Pick Dior, Emilia Wickstead for Platinum Jubilee Service

Eye

The French Open: The Fashion Highs and Lows Over the Decades

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Is the Face of Amiri’s Icon Campaign

The campaign was photographed by Karim Sadli in Los Angeles, with creative direction from Jonny Lu.

Angus Cloud for Amiri Icon Campaign
Angus Cloud for Amiri's Icon Campaign Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Amiri

Amiri has revealed Angus Cloud as the face of its Icon Campaign.

In the inaugural campaign, the 23-year-old actor is seen in a carousel of artistic portraits, with a setting inspired by a modernist design and lighting and composition techniques.

Cloud, best known for his breakout role in HBO’s hit series “Euphoria,” is photographed wearing an array of classic looks from Amiri’s collection, including a faux fur jacket and the brand’s signature kick-flare tailoring and distinctive Americana silhouettes.

The campaign was shot in Los Angeles by Karim Sadli with creative direction from Jonny Lu. The brand’s creative director Mike Amiri chose Cloud because his passion and artistry resonates with his own.

Angus Cloud for Amiri Icon Campaign
Angus Cloud for Amiri’s Icon campaign. Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Amiri

“Following a swift rise informed by his acclaimed, breakout role in ‘Euphoria,’ the actor now stands at the vanguard of a new generation of American talent driven by boundary-free creativity and art,” the brand said in a statement. “It’s these characteristics that not only appeal to Mike Amiri, but also mirror his own steadfast attitude.”

Since getting his role in “Euphoria,” Cloud has risen to fame in both entertainment and fashion. This year alone he has worked closely with Ralph Lauren, attending the label’s shows and featuring in a fragrance campaign, as well as Coach, sitting front row for its fall 2022 show.

Angus Cloud for Amiri Icon Campaign
Angus Cloud for Amiri’s Icon campaign. Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Amiri

READ MORE HERE:

Angus Cloud Discovered Vintage Charm at the Ralph Lauren Mansion

Megan Thee Stallion, Angus Cloud Sit Front Row at Coach

Angus Cloud Stars in Ralph Lauren Fragrances Digital Campaign

Amiri to Hold Runway Show in L.A. for First Time

Amiri Opens Store in Miami Design District

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Hot Summer Bags

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Fronts Amiri’s

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad