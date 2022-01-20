Amiri to Hold Runway Show in L.A. for First Time

Amiri is coming home for its fall 2022 show.

The Los Angeles-based brand will hold an in-person show on Feb. 8 at a location and time that are still being finalized. This will mark the first runway show Amiri has hosted in its hometown. Before the pandemic, Amiri had shown in Paris and last September the brand filmed its spring collection show at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, which was presented digitally.

Mike Amiri, the chief executive officer and designer of the brand, told WWD: “This is our first Amiri runway show in L.A. and while we will miss showing in Paris this season, we are incredibly lucky that our home base happens to be Los Angeles. Pivoting plans to show locally this season made sense to me, especially since we shot some of our digital shows here over the past two years. To me, this is a tribute to L.A., the city that has been here for Amiri since the beginning.”

He said the show will have a reduced capacity from past events and it will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Not only is Los Angeles where the brand is headquartered, it’s also where Amiri was raised. He went to school at Beverly Hills High and snuck into Sunset Strip music clubs when he was underage to watch Axl Rose and Steven Tyler — two of the rock musicians he dresses 25 years later in skinny jeans and bandanna-buckled boots.

It’s also where the brand opened its first retail store in 2019. Since then, an investment from Renzo Rosso’s OTB has helped the label add three units in Las Vegas, New York City and Miami.