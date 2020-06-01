AmplifyMelanatedVoicesChallenge Gains Traction on Instagram

A new social media campaign is calling on Instagram users to spotlight a diversity of voices surrounding social justice work.

The #AmplifyMelanatedVoicesChallenge calls on social media users to focus on the social justice work of BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) amid the national protests surrounding racial injustice and police brutality in order to give a platform to those who are historically silenced or looked over.

“The social justice movement on social media is just another movement that has become whitewashed and appropriated,” wrote mental health therapist Alishia McCullough, who launched the challenge with dietitian and activist, Jessica Wilson. “It is another outlet that centers white narratives while making white people feel like the ‘good white person’ or ‘the woke white person.’ A lot of their content and offerings have been co-opted and appropriated from the lived experiences of people in black and brown bodies, which they have used to make a profit and increase their social capital. Often the original black and brown creators are not given credit and are pushed further into the margins of social justice work as white people continue to center themselves.”

The challenge, which runs through June 7, asks social media users to mute “white folks who create content about social justice” and to follow and repost content from BIPOC creators.

In its first day, the hashtag has already garnered more than 9,000 posts on Instagram.

“It is time that black and brown people get paid for our emotional labor and given due credit for our content,” the post continued. “We need to turn down the volume on those who are profiting from our experiences and start listening to marginalized folks. We can’t let privileged folks continue to expand their social capital and profits while oppressing others.”

