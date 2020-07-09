An American has snagged the top prize at the Huntsman’s annual tweed design contest.

Amy Miller hand-colored the winning fabric whose design was inspired by the flora and fauna of her surroundings in Madison, Miss., and is a bolder and more contemporary version of the British brand’s traditional tweed.

“T​his pandemic was a trying time for many, but the Design Your Own Tweed competition gave us a chance to take our minds off of it and get creative,” Miller said. “All of the finalist designs were amazing and I think they are all a testament to the beautiful things that can come out of tough times.”

Runners-up included Ben M. Naylor, whose blue hues were inspired by the Yorkshire Moors; Marooshah Ebad, who experimented with a pattern of colors; Erwan G. Harrison, whose tweed focused light tones, and Victoria L.V. Schulz-Daubas, who drew inspiration from the serenity of the English countryside.

Huntsman owner Pierre Lagrange said, “W​e are delighted at how well the competition was received and what a creative outlet it gave to so many of the entrants. Amy Miller’s winning design is a simple yet bold one, which will sit beautifully within the archives for generations to come.”

The winning design was selected from more than 200 entries from across the globe and a short list of 20 patterns chosen by Huntsman creative director Campbell Carey. Miller’s winning design was chosen by a panel of judges including John Dempsey, Anthony Peck, Daisy Knatchbull, Nadja Swarovski and others, along with a public vote on Instagram. The 2020 Huntsman ​Design Your Own Tweed Competition was launched in March, as the lockdown began.