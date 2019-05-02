LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE LADIES: Women in Film Los Angeles has revealed the honorees who will receive awards at its annual gala on June 12 — and Amy Poehler and Issa Rae are at the top of the list.

The Women in Film entrepreneur in entertainment award will go to Poehler, while Rae will take the emerging entrepreneur award. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, known for her role in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” and who is currently working on an as-yet-untitled Christopher Nolan project, will receive the Max Mara face of the future award. Oscar award-winning producer Cathy Schulman is to win the Crystal Award for advocacy in entertainment for her work as chief executive officer and president of Welle Entertainment — the first woman-facing film and television production and finance company in Hollywood.

Women in Film will debut a few changes this year. First, the name: this event used to be called the Crystal + Lucy Awards. There’s also a new category, the Member’s Choice Award. The recipient will be revealed during the show.

“We set out to pivot the event to highlight community, advocacy and entrepreneurship…this year’s honorees’ collective body of work truly embodies those values,” co-chairs Amy Baer, Esther Chang, Hannah Minghella, and Talitha Watkins said. “These extraordinarily talented women demonstrate a lifelong commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and support for the next generation of rising talent.”

Poehler has worked heavily with the organization One Fair Wage, which lobbies for cities and states to pass legislation that requires employees who receive tips to be paid at least the full minimum wage. “Insecure” writer, director and star Rae teamed with the Make It Work campaign four years ago, rallying for equal pay between men and women workers.

Max Mara is sponsor for the night, and actress Xosha Roquemore is scheduled to host. The awards show will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.