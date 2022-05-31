×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 31, 2022

Amy Poehler to Address Graduates of Savannah College of Art and Design

SCAD will confer honorary degrees to jewelry designer David Yurman and multi-Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer and composer Tricky Stewart.

Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler courtesy shot.

New York University had Taylor Swift, University of Michigan had Maria Shriver, Howard University had Taraji P. Henson and Savannah College of Art and Design will have actor, writer, director, producer and bestselling author Amy Poehler, who will deliver the commencement address to more than 3,200 graduates during a virtual ceremony on Friday.

SCAD’s commencement will be both digital and in-person on Friday and Saturday in Atlanta and Savannah, Ga. The conferment of degrees begins Friday at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed and emceed by entertainer, actor, composer, YouTube star and SCAD alum Daniel Thrasher. The Class of 2022 is the university’s largest graduating class.

Paula Wallace, SCAD president and founder, will confer two honorary degrees, to jewelry designer and sculptor David Yurman and multi-Grammy award winning songwriter, producer and composer Tricky Stewart.

David Yurman
David Yurman

Following the morning digital ceremony, the SCAD presentation of degrees ceremonies will take place as an in-person events at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Friday, and Savannah Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.

Poehler, a Boston College graduate, made her documentary directorial debut with Amazon’s documentary “Lucy and Desi,” which she also executive produced through her own production company, Paper Kite Productions. She has also executive produced Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning series “Russian Doll,” Amazon’s “Harlem,” NBC’s “Making It,” which she cohosts alongside Nick Offerman, Peacock’s “Baking It” and Fox’s “Duncanville,” which she co-created and voices two characters. Her other acting credits include “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Inside Out” and “Mean Girls.”

SCAD Savannah’s valedictorian is Hannah Harris from the first graduating class of its business of beauty and fragrance degree  program. Harris is the creator/founder of Brown Girl Hands and was recognized as a Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholar in 2021, recipient of the Coach Dream it Real x CFDA Design Scholarship in 2021, and named to the Ulta Beauty Muse 100.

 

 

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Amy Poehler to Address Graduates of

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

