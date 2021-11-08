×
Monday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2021

Amy Winehouse Auction Garners $4 Million

The late singer’s performance dresses and accessories were auctioned this weekend to benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Amy Winehouse at Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2007. AP

An auction of Amy Winehouse’s performance dresses and accessories brought in $4 million this weekend.

Hosted by Julien’s Auctions, the auction included more than 800 of the late singer’s performance dresses, accessories and other apparel to benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, one of the leading charities in the U.K. supporting young people.

Known for her retro style, the auction included dresses, bustiers, handbags and shoes from designer brands like Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès, Miu Miu, Giorgio Armani and Fred Perry.

One of the most notable sales during the auction was of Winehouse’s bamboo and floral print silk halter dress — which was custom-made by her stylist Naomi Parry — that she wore during her last stage performance in Belgrade in 2011 right before her untimely death. The dress went for $243,200, 15 times the original estimated price of $15,000.

Amy Winehouse performs onstage during her concert in Belgrade, Serbia. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Another high-priced sale was for Winehouse’s Moschino custom-made red leather heart-shaped purse that she wore at the 2007 Brit Awards. The purse sold for $204,800, which was 13 times the original estimated price of $15,000. A floral gold lamé dress by Dolce & Gabbana Winehouse wore on stage also went 30 times the original estimated price for $150,000.

Amy Winehouse at the BRIT Music Awards, 2007. AP

The biggest surprise came from a Temperley London tan and black jumpsuit Winehouse wore at a concert in Hyde Park honoring Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday that sold for $121,600, which was 121 times the original estimated price of $1,000.

“Amy Winehouse is one of the rare and remarkable music icons whose incredible power and soulful expression in every word and note she sang with her distinct voice remains unmatched by no other artist in music history,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, in a statement. “We celebrate her singular talent and iconoclastic style in this collection of her most personal artifacts and wardrobe worn in her career defining moments.”

ad