Thursday's Digital Daily: September 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

EXCLUSIVE: CFDA Will Mark 60 Years via Metaverse Exhibit, NFTs

EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Stage Cosmogonie Show in Seoul in November

Ana de Armas Dazzles in Louis Vuitton Blazer and Miniskirt for ‘Blonde’ Photo-call at Venice Film Festival

The actress will attend the premiere of her upcoming anticipated Netflix movie “Blonde.” 

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Ana
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
View ALL 52 Photos

Ana de Armas had a standout fashion moment during this year’s Venice Film Festival.

On Thursday, the actress attended the photo-call for her upcoming movie “Blonde” wearing a black bustier under a bouclé wool black office jacket and miniskirt by Louis Vuitton. She paired the look with black heels and minimal jewelry. 

She was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and Sydney Chandler. 

Ana de Armas attends the photo-call for “Blonde” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8. WireImage

The actress works with the French luxury fashion house frequently, attending its shows and wearing its creations to other high-scale events such as the premiere of the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” in October, and on the press tour for her last Netflix movie, “The Gray Man.”

On Wednesday, de Armas arrived at Venice wearing a blue blazer with matching shorts also by Louis Vuitton.

De Armas stars in the movie “Blonde,” a biographical drama detailing a fictionalized take on Marilyn Monroe’s life. She plays the lead role

Joining her at the photo-call were her costars, including Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson. The movie’s director Andrew Dominik was also present.

Adrien Brody and Ana de Armas leave the Casino Palace following the photo-call for “Blonde” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8. Corbis via Getty Images

The film, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix starting Sept. 23. Brody and Bobby Cannavale star as Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio, respectively, both of whom were once married to Monroe. 

It was revealed that de Armas was to take on the challenging role of Monroe — whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson — in 2019. Production began August 2019 and wrapped July 2021.

