×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Wake-up Call: The ‘Dire’ Financial Inequity Facing Young Designers Under Inflation

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Contemporary Market

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Discuss War, Perseverance and New York Fashion Week

Ana de Armas Sparkles in Sequin Louis Vuitton Gown at ‘Blonde’ Los Angeles Premiere

The actress stars as Marilyn Monroe in the anticipated biographical drama about the icon’s life. 

Ana de Armas arrives at the
Ana de Armas arrives at the premiere of "Blonde" held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sept. 13. Michael Buckner for Variety

Ana de Armas is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments while promoting her new movie, “Blonde.” 

On Tuesday, the actress walked the red carpet of the movie’s premiere at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre wearing a custom-made silver and gold paillette embroidered halter gown by Louis Vuitton. She styled her hair straight and kept her makeup and jewelry simple. 

She was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with Elle Fanning, Sydney Chandler and Brie Larson. 

Ana de Armas arrives at the premiere of “Blonde” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress works with the French luxury fashion house frequently, attending its shows and wearing its creations to other high-scale events such as the premiere of the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” in October, and on the press tour for her last Netflix movie, “The Gray Man.”

Related Galleries

De Armas takes on the lead role of Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biographical drama detailing a fictionalized take on the icon’s life and career. 

Joining her at the premiere were her costars, including Adrien Brody and Sara Paxton, and the movie’s director Andrew Dominik. 

Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody arrive at the premiere of “Blonde” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. Michael Buckner for Variety

During its world premiere during this year’s Venice Film Festival, the film apparently received a 14-minute standing ovation. 

As for the reaction viewers could have to her portrayal of the globally famous and beloved actress, de Armas waved those concerns away, treasuring the experience no matter what. “It will be what it will be. This was a gift for me, it changed my life,” she said.

The film, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix Sept. 23. Brody and Bobby Cannavale star as Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio, respectively, both of whom were once married to Monroe. 

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Hot Summer Bags

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ana de Armas in Sequin Louis

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad