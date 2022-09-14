Ana de Armas Sparkles in Sequin Louis Vuitton Gown at ‘Blonde’ Los Angeles Premiere

Ana de Armas is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments while promoting her new movie, “Blonde.”

On Tuesday, the actress walked the red carpet of the movie’s premiere at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre wearing a custom-made silver and gold paillette embroidered halter gown by Louis Vuitton. She styled her hair straight and kept her makeup and jewelry simple.

She was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with Elle Fanning, Sydney Chandler and Brie Larson.

Ana de Armas arrives at the premiere of “Blonde” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress works with the French luxury fashion house frequently, attending its shows and wearing its creations to other high-scale events such as the premiere of the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” in October, and on the press tour for her last Netflix movie, “The Gray Man.”

De Armas takes on the lead role of Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biographical drama detailing a fictionalized take on the icon’s life and career.

Joining her at the premiere were her costars, including Adrien Brody and Sara Paxton, and the movie’s director Andrew Dominik.

Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody arrive at the premiere of “Blonde” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday. Michael Buckner for Variety

During its world premiere during this year’s Venice Film Festival, the film apparently received a 14-minute standing ovation.

As for the reaction viewers could have to her portrayal of the globally famous and beloved actress, de Armas waved those concerns away, treasuring the experience no matter what. “It will be what it will be. This was a gift for me, it changed my life,” she said.

The film, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix Sept. 23. Brody and Bobby Cannavale star as Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio, respectively, both of whom were once married to Monroe.