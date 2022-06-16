Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe in Official Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Blonde’

Netflix has revealed a first look at its movie “Blonde,” showing Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted the official trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life.

“Hollywood was her dream, but fame became her nightmare,” the caption on Instagram read. “Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde.’ September 23.”

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The trailer, which is in both black-and-white and in color, is set to Monroe’s famous song “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” from her hit movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

It starts off with de Armas as Monroe crying in the dressing room, holding her hands in prayer as a makeup artist puts eye shadow on her face. “Please come. Don’t abandon me,” she said.

“She’s coming,” the makeup artist replied.

The video then shows snippets of paparazzi screaming and snapping constant photos as it pans to a scene of Monroe’s iconic “flying skirt” moment. Then it shows de Armas in a crowd of people and photographers as she starts to tear up.

“She’s coming. She’s almost here,” the makeup artist said. Then the camera shows de Armas looking at herself in the vanity mirror before she tilts her head back and channel’s Monroe’s bright and signature smile and laugh.

It was revealed that de Armas was to take on the challenging role of Monroe — whose real name is Norma Jeane Baker — in 2019, starring alongside Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. Production began August 2019 and wrapped July 2021.

“Blonde” is scheduled to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 23.

