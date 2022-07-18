×
Ana de Armas Suits Up in Menswear-inspired Louis Vuitton Outfit for ‘The Gray Man’ Berlin Premiere

The actress attended the Berlin premiere of her new Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Ana de Armas is continuing her streak of fashion-forward moments for her newest movie, “The Gray Man.”

On Monday, the actress wore a custom navy three-piece suit and silver strappy sandals by Louis Vuitton to attend the premiere of her Netflix film in Berlin at the Zoo Palast. She wore her hair up in a ponytail with strands of her framing her face and her eye makeup simple with a bold, red lip.

She is usually styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and Kate Bosworth.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 18: Cuban-spanish actress Ana de Armas attends the The Gray Man Netflix special screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)
Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton. WireImage

The actress works with the French luxury fashion house frequently, attending its shows and wearing Louis Vuitton creations to other high-scale events, such as the premiere of the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” in October.

During the film’s Los Angeles premiere last week, de Armas also wore a custom look by Louis Vuitton, which was a fully embroidered rose gold mini-paillette straight-cut gown with a gladiator layered skirt.

Her costars from the movie also joined her on the red carpet, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page. The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, known professionally as the Russo Brothers, were also in attendance.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 18: Joe Russo, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page and Anthony Russo attend the The Gray Man Netflix special screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)
Joe Russo, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Anthony Russo. WireImage

The action-thriller movie follows a CIA agent, played by Gosling, who is hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative, played by Evans, after he uncovers the damning secrets about the agency.

The film is set for a limited theatrical release on July 15 but will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 22. According to Deadline, it is the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix, with a budget of $200 million.

