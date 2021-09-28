×
Kate Middleton, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and More Stun at ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere

Cast members of the highly anticipated action film and guests alike dazzled at the British premiere.

It seemed everyone turned heads on the red carpet of the ‘No Time to Die’ premiere.

On Tuesday, the latest “James Bond” movie held a premiere in London, where it saw the likes of its stars such as Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Rami Malek walking the red carpet.

“No Time to Die” marks the 25th movie in the “James Bond” franchise, and also Craig’s fifth time playing James Bond. According to Craig, this marks his last “Bond” film.

De Armas and Seydoux both stunned in custom Louis Vuitton creations. Seydoux wore an ivory silk cape gown embroidered with silver paillettes and crystals, paired with sandals. She finished off the look with a clean pixie hairstyle and a bold red lip. De Armas wore a black velvet dress with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and straps embroidered with crystals and silver paillettes, as well as custom sandals. Her hair was in a short bob with bangs and she opted for a more natural makeup look.

Lynch looked glamorous in a strapless, bright yellow Vivienne Westwood couture gown featuring a black underlay peeking at the bottom. She topped off the look with a simple jeweled choker. Harris wore a white sequined gown by Michael Kors featuring a cutout design on her midriff, an Omega watch and wore an Ana Khouri  jeweled headpiece over her hair.

The royal family also made a special appearance at the movie premiere with Prince Charles; the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles; Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, walking the red carpet. For the occasion, Middleton dazzled in a gold sequined Jenny Packham gown.

Craig wore a dark pink velour suit jacket finished with a bowtie and watch by Omega, while Malek kept it simple with a Prada black wool and mohair tuxedo featuring a shawl lapel, a white stretch poplin tuxedo shirt and a black satin bow-tie.

Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film’s director, also kept it simple — but sharp — in a velour black tuxedo suit with dark gray dress pants and black-and-white loafers. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was one of the film’s screenwriters, wore a black sequined Azzaro jumpsuit with a beige-colored cape.

Billie Eilish, fresh off a weekend of performances in New York City, also attended alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell wearing an all-black outfit by Gucci. Eilish sings the film’s theme song, also called “No Time to Die.”

Celebrities including tennis player Emma Raducanu, rapper Stormzy, English football player Harry Kane, Hans Zimmer, Jason Momoa, Michelle Yeoh, Dame Judi Dench, Jonathan Majors and Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell were also present.

Ana de Armas Once Again Fronts Natural Diamond Council Campaign

Léa Seydoux Channels Marilyn Monroe in Louis Vuitton Campaign

Billie Eilish Goes Old Hollywood Glam at the 2021 Met Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

‘No Time to Die’ Red Carpet:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘No Time to Die’ Red Carpet:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

