Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe in Pink Louis Vuitton Gown for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

The actress plays the challenging role of Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biographical drama about the icon’s life. 

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Ana
Ana de Armas attends the "Blonde" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8. Getty Images

Ana de Armas is continuing her streak of fashion-forward moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival

On Thursday, the actress attended the world premiere for her upcoming movie “Blonde” wearing a custom hand-pleated pink satin mousseline gown with a plunging neckline by Louis Vuitton, topping the look off with a statement diamond necklace. 

De Armas’ look was reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe in one her most iconic looks, in her scene from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” wearing a hot pink strapless dress with a bow tie at the back and matching sleeves, adorned with diamond jewelry. 

De Armas styled her hair in a side part with loose curls and kept her makeup simple.

Ana de Armas arrives for the screening of the film “Blonde” presented at the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia on Sept. 8. AFP via Getty Images

She was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with the likes of Brie Larson, Elle Fanning and Sydney Chandler. 

The actress works with the French luxury fashion house frequently, attending its shows and wearing its creations to other high-scale events such as the premiere of the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” in October, and on the press tour for her last Netflix movie, “The Gray Man.”

De Armas stars in the movie “Blonde,” a biographical drama detailing a fictionalized take on Marilyn Monroe’s life. She plays the lead role

Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas, director Andrew Dominik, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Warren Ellis attend the “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8. Getty Images

Joining her at Venice so far are her costars, including Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson. The movie’s director Andrew Dominik was also present as well as Brad Pitt, who served as one of the film’s producers.

The film, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix starting Sept. 23. Brody and Bobby Cannavale star as Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio, respectively, both of whom were once married to Monroe. 

It was revealed that de Armas was to take on the role of Monroe — whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson — in 2019. Production began August 2019 and wrapped July 2021.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

