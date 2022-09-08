Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe in Pink Louis Vuitton Gown for ‘Blonde’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Ana de Armas is continuing her streak of fashion-forward moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

On Thursday, the actress attended the world premiere for her upcoming movie “Blonde” wearing a custom hand-pleated pink satin mousseline gown with a plunging neckline by Louis Vuitton, topping the look off with a statement diamond necklace.

De Armas’ look was reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe in one her most iconic looks, in her scene from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” wearing a hot pink strapless dress with a bow tie at the back and matching sleeves, adorned with diamond jewelry.

De Armas styled her hair in a side part with loose curls and kept her makeup simple.

Ana de Armas arrives for the screening of the film “Blonde” presented at the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia on Sept. 8. AFP via Getty Images

She was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with the likes of Brie Larson, Elle Fanning and Sydney Chandler.

The actress works with the French luxury fashion house frequently, attending its shows and wearing its creations to other high-scale events such as the premiere of the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” in October, and on the press tour for her last Netflix movie, “The Gray Man.”

De Armas stars in the movie “Blonde,” a biographical drama detailing a fictionalized take on Marilyn Monroe’s life. She plays the lead role.

Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas, director Andrew Dominik, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Warren Ellis attend the “Blonde” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8. Getty Images

Joining her at Venice so far are her costars, including Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson. The movie’s director Andrew Dominik was also present as well as Brad Pitt, who served as one of the film’s producers.

The film, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix starting Sept. 23. Brody and Bobby Cannavale star as Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio, respectively, both of whom were once married to Monroe.

It was revealed that de Armas was to take on the role of Monroe — whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson — in 2019. Production began August 2019 and wrapped July 2021.