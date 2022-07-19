×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 19, 2022

Manolo Blahnik Ends 22-year Trademark Dispute in China

Designer Nancy Gonzalez Charged With Smuggling, Conspiracy by U.S. Dept. of Justice

Italian Fashion, Luxury Associations Express Support to Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Ana de Armas Shines in Silver Louis Vuitton Column Gown at ‘The Gray Man’ London Premiere

The actress attended the London premiere of her new Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Ana de Armas has looked to Louis Vuitton once more.

The actress attended the London premiere of her newest movie, “The Gray Man,” wearing a custom silver column dress with a black embellished belt and silver sandal heels by the French luxury fashion house. She wore her hair slicked back to show off her jewelry and kept her makeup simple.

She was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and Kate Bosworth.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Ana de Armas attends "The Gray Man" Special Screening at BFI Southbank on July 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The actress frequently works with Vuitton, attending its shows and wearing the brand’s creations to other high-scale events, such as the premiere of the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” last September.

For “The Gray Man’s” premieres in Los Angeles and Berlin, de Armas also wore custom looks by Louis Vuitton. The first was a fully embroidered rose gold mini-paillette straight-cut gown with a gladiator layered skirt while the second was a three-piece navy menswear-inspired suit.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Rege-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans attend "The Gray Man" Special Screening at the BFI Southbank on July 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Her costars from the movie also joined her on the red carpet, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page. The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, known professionally as the Russo Brothers, were also in attendance.

The action-thriller movie follows a CIA agent, played by Gosling, who is hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative, played by Evans, after he uncovers the damning secrets about the agency.

The film had a limited theatrical release on July 15 but will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday. According to Deadline, it is the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix, with a budget of $200 million.

