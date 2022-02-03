A Breakdown of the Fashion in the ‘And Just Like That’ Finale

And just like that, the “Sex and the City” reboot has aired its finale.

“And Just Like That” debuted its final episode on Thursday, offering a temporary conclusion for the characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York — played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, respectively — after the 10-episode reboot followed the women navigating life, love, loss and family in their fifties. While talks of a second season have been swirling among Parker and the show’s creators, HBO Max has yet to confirm the news.

The reboot’s finale again delivered the over-the-top, high-fashion moments that fans have become accustomed to since the show debuted in December. Unequivocally the franchise’s style icon, Bradshaw wore an array of looks in the episode that left their mark on the reboot.

The “And Just Like That” finale started off with Bradshaw going on her first date since her husband Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, died from a heart attack. Bradshaw wears a light pink floral maxi dress paired with a contrasting pink satin blazer and a matching Paco Rabanne Sparkle 1969 bag.

The morning after the date, Bradshaw joins Hobbes and York for brunch, with each character wearing outfits that stay true to their style. Bradshaw goes with a contrasting striped look, pairing a green striped blouse with green, black and pink striped pants. She paired the look with the Chanel Vanity bag, Saint Laurent Ivy floral-appliqué silk sandals and a Thom Browne double-breasted silk coat.

York sticks with her conservative and classy style in a floral A-line dress by Erdem paired with a Chanel Boyfriend watch. Hobbes goes casual, wearing a tracksuit set by Lululemon paired with Veronica Beard clogs.

For one of her more casual looks in the episode, Bradshaw is seen wearing a blue cashmere sweater with beige trousers paired with the Hourglass bag from Gucci and Balenciaga’s Hacker Project that she wears earlier in the reboot. Bradshaw wears the look when dropping off her reading lamp — which she thinks is giving her a message from her late husband — to a lamp store for repair.

The reboot has also seen a handful of vintage looks on Bradshaw, and the finale included yet another archival moment. For her last podcast episode working with her boss Che Diaz, Bradshaw wears a vintage London Fog raincoat over a white shirt dress that she accessorizes with the Sonia Rykiel Domino studded bag and Isabel Marant Prasy pumps.

Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That.” Courtesy of HBO/Craig Blankenhorn

Also known for her standout dresses, Bradshaw wore a custom, emerald-colored floral print gown by Oscar de la Renta at her coworker’s impromptu wedding, where she runs into Diaz’s podcast producer who convinces Bradshaw to start her own podcast. The character pairs the dress with a sheer lace cropped jacket, a Nakard green onyx beaded necklace and Roger Vivier heels.

The finale’s biggest fashion moment came at the end of the episode when Bradshaw travels to Paris to spread her husband’s ashes on the same bridge where he confessed his love for her in the original series’ finale.

For the emotional moment, Bradshaw looked to Valentino couture, wearing a bright orange ball gown paired with fuchsia gloves. She housed Mr. Big’s ashes in a bag shaped like the Eiffel Tower.

The couture moment is arguably one of the biggest fashion moments in the reboot, rivaling that of Bradshaw’s Versace “Mille Feuille” dress from episode eight.

While “And Just Like That” received mixed reviews from fans and critics, it’s clear the franchise stuck to its fashion roots and delivered an array of standout moments that will remain in the cultural lexicon.

