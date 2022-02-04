Searches for Valentino Dresses Skyrocket Following ‘And Just Like That’ Finale

The “And Just Like That” finale had a major impact on fashion searches in the 24 hours since the episode’s debut.

According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for “Valentino dresses” skyrocketed following the “Sex and the City” reboot finale, increasing by 1,085 percent. Searches for “long orange dresses” also increased by 194 percent.

The searches relate to the final episode’s major fashion moment where Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw is seen in Paris wearing an oversize, orange Valentino gown from the design house’s spring 2019 couture collection. Bradshaw wore the dress when she spread her late husband, Mr. Big’s, ashes off the same bridge he confessed his love for her in the original show’s finale.

The character paired the couture dress with fuchsia-colored gloves, which caused searches for “pink gloves” to increase by 273 percent.

Other looks in the finale also influenced fashion searches. Bradshaw’s look during her coworker’s impromptu wedding — which consisted of an emerald, floral-print Oscar de la Renta dress, lace jacket and a Nakard green onyx beaded necklace — caused searches for “lace jackets” to rise by 214 percent and searches for “green pearl necklaces” to jump by 171 percent. Additionally, searches for “floral print dresses” increased by 117 percent.

Bradshaw’s character wasn’t the only one who influenced fashion searches in the finale. Searches for “Erdem dresses” also saw a rise of 72 percent following Kristin Davis’ character Charlotte York wearing a floral Erdem dress during the episode’s brunch scene.

While the reboot has received mixed reviews since its debut, “And Just Like That” has consistently caused increases in fashion searches related to the fashion seen in the show. The reboot’s first episode saw several big increases in fashion searches, such as a jump of 1,150 percent for Dries van Noten after Bradshaw wears a floral-print jacket from the designer brand in the opening scene.

“Sex and the City” had a lengthy list of standout fashion moments during its six seasons on HBO and its two movies, and the reboot continued this practice both by bringing back signature looks and creating brand new fashion moments. This included bringing back Bradshaw’s Versace Mille Feuille dress that she wore in Paris during the “Sex and the City” finale, and the new Norma Kamali Diana dress Bradshaw wears on her first date after Mr. Big’s death that many fans compared to the character’s “naked dress” from the original series.

