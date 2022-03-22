‘And Just Like That’ Renewed for Season Two

And just like that, the “Sex and the City” reboot is returning for a second season.

HBO Max announced on Tuesday that “And Just Like That” will be returning for another season. The first season premiered in December and was the strongest debut of any series on the streaming service, according to HBO Max.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That…our Sex life is back.”

The reboot starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as their beloved characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, did not return for the reboot.

Parker also shared the news of the second season renewal on Instagram, sharing a photo of the cast at the premiere in December with the caption: “Season 2/Thank you to our audience./Plain and simple./You are our heartbeat./We love you so.”

“And Just Like That” season one followed the three women in their 50s as they navigated their love lives, friendships and families. The reboot also saw the return of Mario Cantone (who played Anthony), David Eigenberg (who played Steve) and Chris Noth (who played Mr. Big).

The reboot’s first episode shocked fans after Noth’s Mr. Big was killed off after suffering a heart attack after riding on a Peloton. After the episode aired, Noth faced several accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

HBO Max has not revealed specifics on the “And Just Like That” season two plot, cast or premiere date.

