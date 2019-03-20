PARIS — French fashion prize ANDAM is welcoming eight new members to its jury as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

They include Martin Margiela, the winner of its inaugural award, as reported. Joining him will be an eclectic group including graphic designers Michaël Amzalag and Mathias Augustyniak of M/M (Paris), photographer Harley Weir and Emmanuelle Alt, editor in chief of Vogue Paris.

Amzalag and Augustyniak, whose clients include Prada, Loewe and Galeries Lafayette, noted the prize was founded the same year that they met at the École Nationale Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs.

“Shortly afterward, in 1992, we founded M/M (Paris). Having been in constant conversation with some of the most influential fashion designers over the last 30 years, we are delighted to help identify and support a new generation who are working vibrantly in the world of fashion,” they said in a joint statement.

Another addition is Thierry Guibert, chief executive officer of Lacoste. The French sportswear brand recently joined the consortium of sponsors of the prize alongside companies including Chanel, Kering, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Galeries Lafayette and Swarovski, as reported.

Also on board are Pascal Morand, executive chairman of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, and Tim Blanks, editor at large of Business of Fashion.

The jury for one of France’s oldest and most prestigious fashion prizes is to identify the finalists by mid-May. The chosen designers are to present their work to the jury on June 27, with winners selected based on their creative vision and business plans.

Renzo Rosso, the Italian entrepreneur who bought a majority stake in Maison Margiela in 2002, will reprise his role as mentor to this year’s winner of the main fashion award, succeeding Pierre-Yves Roussel, former head of the Fashion Group at LVMH.

Created by Dufour with the support of the French government and with the late Pierre Bergé as president, ANDAM — the French acronym for National Association of the Development of the Fashion Arts — rewards and helps promising designers in developing their brands from Paris.

It offers four prizes: the main award, which comes with 250,000 euros in cash; the Creative Label Prize, valued at 100,000 euros; the Accessories Award, with a grant of 50,000 euros, and the Fashion Innovation Prize, endowed with 30,000 euros.

The 2019 jury consists of 27 members, including François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering; Renzo Rosso, president of OTB; Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel fashion, and Guillaume de Seynes, executive vice president of the manufacturing division and equity investments at Hermès.

Antonin Tron of Atlein was the winner of the 2018 grand prize. ANDAM has been a springboard for an array of designers who went on to achieve international recognition, including Viktor & Rolf, Anthony Vaccarello, Iris Van Herpen, Christophe Lemaire and Jeremy Scott.