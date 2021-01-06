BULKING UP: French fashion prize ANDAM is adding a trio of luxury sector heavyweights to its board of directors, bringing on Hermès executive vice president Guillaume de Seynes, Kering group managing director Jean-François Palus and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton fashion group chairman and chief executive officer Sidney Toledano.

The move expands the board to 13 members and offers representation to key sponsors of the prize.

Like other fashion prizes, ANDAM has shifted its focus during the coronavirus pandemic from the traditional contest model to building a solidarity fund, providing financial and professional mentoring support to labels based in France.

The three industry veterans join Bruno Pavlovsky of Chanel as well as representatives of the French Ministry of Culture, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs and the Institute Française de la Mode, among others.

The arrival of the new members reinforces the board’s role of gathering public and private actors to support the fashion industry, noted Natalie Dufour, ANDAM founder and executive director.

It “sends a powerful signal” that Paris and France offer the right conditions for creative and talented youth to develop, added ANDAM president Guillaume Houzé, who also heads communications at Galeries Lafayette Group.

The election of the board members took place at the annual meeting in December.