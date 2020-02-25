Andbox is highlighting its Call of Duty star e-game player Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto of the New York Subliners with a new collection inspired by him.

The three-piece capsule launching on Andbox.com on Feb. 27 merges gaming with soccer, which Paparatto grew up playing, and is comprised of a T-shirt, navy sweatshirt with gray hood, and a track suit designed by Paparatto with Collette Gangemi, who leads the Andbox in-house merchandise and apparel design team, and Andbox senior designer Mary Clark.

Clark said in a video previewing the collection that they looked to horses, Paparatto’s logo, as the central motif for the collection, and landed on a design of a mechanical horse for the T-shirt. The back of the T-shirt features the phrase “Ever Upward,” which will appear in upcoming Andbox collections. “Tommy’s personality is bold and effervescent so we wanted to capture that,” said Clark. The collection ranges in price from $36 to $120.

“I’ve always wanted to do my own apparel line. Obviously I was with FaZe for a few years, and we were in talks about doing it, but we just never got around to doing it,” said Paparatto in the video. He took to Andbox because of the design and quality of the offering, he said.

Owned by Sterling VC, Andbox is the parent organization for Call of Duty team New York Subliners and Overwatch League team the New York Excelsior.

