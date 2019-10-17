The 2019 LACMA Art + Film gala, sponsored by Gucci for the ninth year in a row, will feature a performance by breakout rapper Anderson Paak. The gala, to be held at the museum on Nov. 2, will be cochaired this year by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow and will honor the artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón.

Paak, who is from Oxnard, Calif., released his debut album “Venice” in 2014 followed by “Malibu” in 2016. His third album, “Oxnard,” released in 2018, made its debut as the number-one independent album in the U.S. per Billboard; he won a Grammy this year for best rap performance, and subsequently released his fourth album, “Ventura,” in April.

The 2019 LACMA Art + Film gala host committee includes Alessandro Michele, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, Willow Bay and Robert Iger, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell and Will Ferrell, Ambassador Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos, Sheikh Fahad N. Al Thani, Regina and Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, Allison and Larry Berg, Marlyn and Robert Day, Jami Gertz and Tony Ressler, Jeffrey A. Hirsch, Bobby Kotick, Dana Norris and Steve Tisch, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, Julie and Bennet Roberts, D’Rita and Robbie Robinson, Irene and Joe Roth, Wendy and Eric Schmidt, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Susan and Eric Smidt, Laura and Casey Wasserman, Elaine Wynn, Jeff Yabuki and Gail Groenwoldt. The 2018 gala featured a performer by Beck and honored the artist Catherine Opie and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.