Imagine if Brigitte Bardot were living in Los Angeles. That’s the dream of Andine, the new lingerie lifestyle brand from Elisabeth Weinstock.

With flirty cotton batiste cropped tank and boxer shorts sets, pointelle bra tops and HotPants, stretch lace pants, super-soft robes, oversize pajamas and sleep shirts in black or white, ($65 to $295), Andine is handmade in L.A. with Paris in mind, sewn at the designer’s West Third Street flagship located in a former book binding company. Through July 16, the collection is also being featured in a pop-in at Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard, the brand’s first wholesale account.

“This is really similar to a brand I had 25 years ago, it was called Coton Blanc. We had huge success, we were doing millions of dollars and I was a kid,” said the L.A. fashion industry veteran who launched at Fred Segal the first time around, too. “I was in every department store for years…but it grew too fast, and I started knocking myself off for Victoria’s Secret, which was the kiss of death.”

She closed Coton Blanc in 2000 to focus on a line of namesake snakeskin leather goods, but always with an eye toward returning to the loungewear space. The name Andine is inspired by a fictional French bombshell, the brand imagery is sultry black-and-white, and the flagship has a Paris boudoir feel. (All of the styles are named after Andine’s French friends — Amelie, Kiki, Esme, etc.)

Weinstock has hired as chief executive officer Patrick Adent, who was recently head of wholesale and retail at Loro Piana. “What I love is the quality of the product for the price, and it has an effortlessness and a sexy, European feeling. That’s a point of difference for us in a saturated marketplace,” said Ardent, who is currently working on expanding the direct-to-consumer brand to wholesale. “This product can translate to hotels, to the beach…I want the customer to find Andine in unexpected places.”