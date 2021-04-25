At the 2021 Oscars, Andra Day rounded out award season with another standout look.

The actress and singer, who is nominated for best actress for her titular role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” wore a custom Vera Wang dress reminiscent of the Oscar statue on the red carpet. Day’s gold metallic dress featured Wang’s classic draping as well as a cutout design, a thigh-high slit and asymmetric straps.

Wang worked with a welder to help design the custom dress, which is made completely out of metallic mesh.

Day’s gold dress falls in line the Oscars red carpet fashion trend of gold high-fashion looks. Fellow best actress nominee Carey Mulligan wore a Valentino gold sequined bandeau top and matching voluminous skirt from the design house’s spring 2021 couture collection. Double nominee Leslie Odom Jr. also went gold for the 2021 Oscars, wearing a tonal double-breasted suit by Brioni.

Day has consistently worn standout high-fashion looks this award season. She started at the Golden Globes by giving a nod to Holiday’s old Hollywood glamour style in a Chanel couture dress. She went with a more modern look at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, wearing a custom Prada jumpsuit in a blue and green tie-dye-printed chiffon.

