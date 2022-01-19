Fashion Industry Mourns André Leon Talley

The fashion world is in mourning following the unexpected news Tuesday night that famed fashion journalist, New York Times bestselling author and former Vogue creative director and editor at large André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73.

Talley’s career spanned more than 40 years and included positions at WWD, Interview, Vanity Fair, House & Garden and Vogue, making his way through the ranks at a time when there was little diversity in the top tier of magazines. He was a fixture in the industry, known for his personality and presence and his affinity for vibrant caftans. In the last few years of his career, he lent his fashion expertise to the Met Gala as Vogue’s red carpet host and made a play as a campaign star as the face of Ugg last year.

Many of Talley’s close friends and collaborators in the fashion industry have started paying respect to the late journalist on Instagram, sharing memories of Talley and honoring his legacy.

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott shared a video of himself and Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala when they were interviewed by Talley for Vogue.

“He was larger than life and so full of life at the same time,” Scott wrote. “Legendary status with the fashion and pop culture pedigree to back it up, too. Vreeland, Warhol, Lagerfeld, Wintour, I grew up watching him do interviews about the collections on TV and in magazines and I recall how surreal it was when he showed up with Anna Wintour to my second story squat of an apartment in the then seediest neighborhood of Paris to see a preview of one of my first collections. I remember a few years later sitting between him and Karl at the Chanel offices while Karl was doing the couture fittings. Always witting, always with the latest gossip and always with a smile on his face.”

Designer Rick Owens shared a similar memory of Talley on Instagram, posting a video of the two together with the caption: “In 2000, André Leon Talley must have just looked up my listed number and calling me out of the blue on my land line in L.A. Boomed over the phone, ‘Is this Rick Owens? This is André Leon Talley, I just saw your clothes in the window of Henri Bendel and you must meet Anna.’ That’s how I got started.”

Diane von Furstenberg shared several archival images of herself with Talley with the caption: “A fashion giant has passed away. Rest in paradise dear André Leon Talley.”

Scroll on to see more industry reactions to André Leon Talley’s death.

