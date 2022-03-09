André Leon Talley House Dispute Is Officially Settled

Nearly two months after the death of longtime Vogue artistic director André Leon Talley, the legal dispute over the house in New York’s Westchester County where he lived has been officially settled by attorneys.

It was not immediately known Wednesday night who currently owns the $1 million White Plains home, according to a spokeswoman.

Last year, after the legal battle became public, Talley contended that he had a gentleman’s agreement with his friend George Malkemus and Anthony Yurgaitis, whom he said had purchased the 11-room house in White Plains, N.Y., on his behalf. However, last year the couple claimed that Talley had fallen behind in rent by “hundreds of thousands of dollars.” Talley was potentially facing eviction.

Talley’s court filings last year referenced “episodic payments totaling $995,558,” and such costs as a boiler replacement, roof repair and annual landscaping. Talley had lived at the White Plains house since 2004. The fashion journalist used it as a backdrop for the advertisement that he appeared in for Ugg in 2020.

A friend of Talley’s for 38 years, Malkemus was the former Manolo Blahnik USA chief executive officer and business partner of Sarah Jessica Parker for her signature footwear company. Prior to his death in September 2021, Malkemus and his husband Yurgaitis first took legal action against Talley in the fall of 2020 with a nonpayment proceeding in White Plains City Court. In January 2021, Talley filed a complaint in the Supreme Court of the State of New York’s Westchester County.

Attorneys working on behalf of Talley’s estate and for Malkemus’ estate and Yurgaitis agreed to a confidential settlement on Friday. The case was discontinued in the Supreme Court of the state of New York’s Westchester County without costs to either the plaintiff or defendants, aside from legal fees.

When Talley risked losing his home, a GoFundMe page was created by one of his fans, Akeem Smith, to try to raise $515,872, but that benevolent effort was quickly disbanded. The organizer said at that time that the $9,645 in donated funds that had been generated would be returned.

At the time of Talley’s death earlier this year at White Plains Hospital, he still resided in the property. It had been reported at that time that the legal dispute about his home had been amicably settled, according to attorneys for both sides — Talley’s former attorney Erik Weinick and Malkemus’ and Yurgaitis’ attorney Eric David.