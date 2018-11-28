NEW MAN: Man-about-town André Saraiva has designed a capsule men’s collection for Spanish high-street retailer Mango.

The artist and nightlife entrepreneur has created a Mango Man line inspired by his trademark bendy, top-hatted-and-winking stick figure, “Mr. A.” The limited-edition collection consists of T-shirts and sweatshirts, which customers can personalize with badges and embroideries.

The capsule is set to go on sale on Dec. 3, and the embroidery service will be available in a selection of stores in Spain, France, the U.K., the Netherlands, Portugal and Italy. Saraiva will be on hand to personalize garments at an event in Madrid on Dec. 4.

Mango is introducing a permanent alteration and personalization service in 10 stores across Spain.