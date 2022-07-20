×
Amazon and Andrea Pitter Launch Terea Cobrand

The season two winner of “Making the Cut” is getting her own Amazon exclusive brand.

Making the Cut season 2 winner
From the launch collection of Terea, a cobrand by Andrea Pitter and Amazon. Courtesy

Andrea Pitter, the season two winner of Amazon’s fashion competition show “Making the Cut,” is expanding with the e-commerce giant through an exclusive cobrand, Terea.

The co-brand is a first for “Making the Cut” and is part of Pitter’s prize for winning the show, which is hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

Terea is designed with inclusivity in mind and features accessible prices and styles that are meant to be worn by all ages, shapes and sizes.

The people close to Pitter are being included as well, with the designer’s friends and family taking a star turn in the campaign. 

“Designing Terea was very special to me because, for the first time, I was able to expand my designs to include timeless everyday styles at accessible price points, with sizes ranging up to 5X, that will make an impact on customers’ wardrobes — I think of the cobrand as Pantora’s ‘vibey’ little sister,” said Pitter, referring to her other brand.   

andrea pitter making the cut profile
Andrea Pitter Courtesy

With the cobrand, Amazon said it is working to expand on its “strategy of championing emerging talent to support long-term growth of the fashion industry, and to continue surprising and delighting fans of ‘Making the Cut.’” 

Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said the company “aims to provide designers with opportunities that allow them to further reach and delight our fashion-engaged customer base.”

It’s an approach that Amazon — which is really more ecosystem than merchant now — is perhaps uniquely designed to take. The cobrand highlights Amazon’s cross-pollination potential with the show, on Amazon Prime, set up to give a boost to the brand and then feeding the e-commerce machine.

The question is whether Amazon will be able to use the platform to build big businesses.

