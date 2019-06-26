LONDON — The permanent collection will be center stage at next year’s fashion exhibition at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, as it will mark the 150th anniversary of the museum, reveled Andrew Bolton at a talk at Sarabande: The Lee Alexander McQueen Foundation on Wednesday in London.

“The idea behind it is to tie in with what’s happening with fashion at the moment. I am still trying to figure it out,” said the curator at the fashion institute of the museum.

Fashion designers Craig Green, Molly Goddard and Cozette McCreery attended the talk along with industry editors and fashion students.

Bolton also shared his experience and antidotes curating the current show “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” running until Sept. 9 and his personal take on Susan Sontag’s essay on the matter.