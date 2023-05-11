Andrew Kwon Expands Global Presence Through Moda Operandi

Andrew Kwon, the luxury fashion house, is widening his distribution with a new partnership with Moda Operandi, marking the brand’s first e-commerce-based platform.

Moda Operandi’s trunk show features an exclusive eveningwear and bridal edit, showcasing 13 carefully curated pieces from Kwon’s six collections. Prices range from $1,900 to $7,200.

“Launching on Moda Operandi is an exciting step forward for us,” said Kwon, a Korean-American designer who began his namesake label in 2020. “The platform represents the very best in global fashion and we’re honored to introduce our unique designs to their discerning clientele. This collaboration is not just about showcasing our work; it’s testament to our brand’s growth and the shared appreciation for exceptional craftsmanship and design. And I am so excited for women to be able to shop Andrew Kwon in a new, inventive and different way.”

Andrew Kwon and one of his designs. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Since the brand’s inception, Kwon has released six distinctive collections, each reflecting the brand’s commitment to luxury and intricate detailing. The selection for the Moda Operandi trunk show consists of pieces handpicked from these collections, offering an array of eveningwear and bridal attire.

The trunk show, which started Wednesday, runs through May 26.

Among the looks are an epiphany calypso stretch silk and tulle hybrid jumpsuit for $5,840, a Dalia stretch silk satin gown for $5,220, and an Aurora silk-blend strapless gown for $7,105.

Currently, Kwon’s collections are made-to-order through his New York City atelier (direct-to-consumer, not e-commerce), as well as in-store at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Kwon, who graduated from Parsons, the New School for Design in 2019, initially began studying architecture and design before switching into the fashion design program. He did various internships and tenures with Chloé, Vera Wang, Marchesa and Nicolas Caito before launching his first bridal collection in 2021, and his first eveningwear collection for spring 2023.