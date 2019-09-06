Andy Hilfiger prides himself on being able to identify emerging talent in music, and Thursday night was no exception.

And so the creative director of Artistix, a label created three years ago that blends music, art and fashion, handpicked a number of up-and-coming creatives to walk in his spring runway show in the Meatpacking district. That included Brytiago, a Latin artist who is putting the finishing touches on his first album, as well as Waves On Gianni and Jojo Zarur from the VH1 reality series “Love & Hip Hop Miami.” They all donned sports-skewed looks from the line that this season was once again inspired by the artwork of founder Greg Polisseni. This season, the spring men’s and women’s wear sported splatter prints from Polisseni’s painting Renaissance.

Hilfiger’s family was also front and center including his 21-year-old son Andrew, a fashion student at Parsons, who walked in the show, as well as his brother Tommy who sat in the front row with his wife Dee Ocleppo and graciously posed for selfies with showgoers.

Brytiago, a Latin urban singer who closed the show, said he had modeled one other time for a line called Cult, but has since transitioned to music. His debut album — or his “baby” as he called it — is nearly finished, and will feature collaborations with other Latin artists.

Artistix is sold at Macy’s as well as a number of specialty stores around the world, Andy Hilfiger said. The spring dual-gender collection featured tie-dye and ombré track pants and jackets as well as Eighties-inspired satin short sets, paint-splattered leggings and sports bras and high-waisted pants and shorts.